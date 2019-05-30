Jewel Viola Compton, 86, of Brenham, TX. Born on October 12, 1932 born to Willie and Mary Santee Washington.
She joined church at an early age, and attended historic Reedy Chapel Church in Galveston. She worked at UTMB in housekeeping for many years until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Jackie Lee Compton; 4 sisters, and 5 brothers.
She leaves to cherish a lifetime of joyful memories by 1 sister, Mildred Freeman (Deonza); 1 brother, George Washington (Erma); and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX, with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. Officiating. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
