SOUTH ROYALTON, VT — Dr. Leigh R. Smith of South Royalton, Vermont passed away peacefully with his family at his side on June 11, 2021.
Dr Smith spent five years in Pediatrics at Gifford Memorial Hospital in Randolph VT. He then moved his family back to Galveston TX and worked 31 years for the University of Texas Medical Branch as an Associate Professor and clinician.
Dr Smith is survived by his wife of fifty eight years, Paula. He had three sons: Jeff of Madwaska Me, Michael of Galveston Tx and the late Adam of Galveston Tx. He had one daughter Jennifer, and her husband Travis Ingraham of South Royalton Vt. Dr Smith has 6 grandchildren: Trevor of Bethel Vt, Ryann of Richmond Me, Melissa and Patrick Marshall of New Orleans La, Caleb of South Royalton Vt, Olivia of South Royalton Vt and Casey of Galveston Tx. Dr Smith has two great- granddaughters: Paige of Bethel Vt and Evelyn of Galveston Tx. He was loved by many.
There are no services scheduled. The Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vermont is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.