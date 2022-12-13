Carolyn Hoskins Softly

GALVESTON, TX — Carolyn Hoskins Softly departed this earthly life on December 6, 2022, during the morning hours of a beautiful day. She wrapped herself in the loving arms of Jesus and quietly made the transition from labor to reward. She was the oldest child born June 23, 1940, to Leroy and Vernelle Hoskins of Galveston, Texas. While growing up in Galveston she attended the public schools and graduated as the Valedictorian in 1958 from the former Central High School.

Carolyn extended her educational path by matriculating to Texas Southern University in Houston earning a B.A. Degree in English. The degree led her to be hired and work in the classrooms of Galveston I.S.D. as an English teacher. Other services were demonstrated as a proofreader for medical students at UTMB, staff development curriculum writing, and being a grant writer. There were many aspects in her educational pathway. This only named a few.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription