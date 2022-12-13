GALVESTON, TX — Carolyn Hoskins Softly departed this earthly life on December 6, 2022, during the morning hours of a beautiful day. She wrapped herself in the loving arms of Jesus and quietly made the transition from labor to reward. She was the oldest child born June 23, 1940, to Leroy and Vernelle Hoskins of Galveston, Texas. While growing up in Galveston she attended the public schools and graduated as the Valedictorian in 1958 from the former Central High School.
Carolyn extended her educational path by matriculating to Texas Southern University in Houston earning a B.A. Degree in English. The degree led her to be hired and work in the classrooms of Galveston I.S.D. as an English teacher. Other services were demonstrated as a proofreader for medical students at UTMB, staff development curriculum writing, and being a grant writer. There were many aspects in her educational pathway. This only named a few.
Carolyn Softly was truly a woman of God. She served as the musician and choir director for the Macedonia Baptist Church. Her services and dedication extended throughout the state, county and local areas as a gifted pianist. She served faithfully under the leadership of Pastor A. W. Colbert of Galveston. Carolyn Softly religious affiliations at the church were Mass Choir, Women’s Ministry, former Church School Teacher, and former director of music for the Men and Youth Choirs. On the state and local level, she was the pianist for the Texas State Missionary Baptist Convention, Old Landmark Baptist District Association, and the Congress of Christian Education.
Her community involvements were just as active. The commitment to serve was steadfast. Those commitments were fifty-plus years to the Galveston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., playing for the Galveston Yacht Club for over eighteen years, Old Central Cultural Center, and many more.
Carolyn Softly is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Hoskins and Gerald Hoskins, and a nephew, Anthony Malveaux. She leaves two devoted sons to cherish her precious memories, Michael D. Softly of the Republic of San Marino, Italy and Ralph S. Softly of San Diego, Ca., her loving sister and caregiver, Jeanette Malveaux and husband Andrew, two sisters in law, Billie Hoskins of Galveston and Laverne Hoskins of Dickinson, her cousins, Brenda Nicholson Foster, Curtis Nicholson, Jr., and Cynthia Nicholson of Houston, spiritual son and caregiver, Rev. Jerome Stinson and a host of Relatives and friends.
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, a visitation will be at 9:00 a.m., Omega Omega service conducted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. all at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Ave M 1/2, Galveston, Pastor A. W. Colbert, officiating. Any monetary donations received will be given to the Macedonia Baptist Church Education Scholarship Fund in Carolyn’s name. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.