LA MARQUE, TX — Evelyn Hobgood-Wilson was born September 12, 1927 in La Marque, Texas to the late Henry and Addie Lane Hobgood.
Being the last of 10 siblings, Evelyn was welcomed into heaven on March 18, 2022 by her loving, husband, Raymond Wilson, parents, and 9 siblings, Obedience, Hortense, Mildred, Lillian, Lloyd, Austin, James, Robert, Leonard and Clarence.
Evelyn leaves behind a devoted son Gwen Charles Joseph from her first union to L.C. Joseph; daughter/great-niece Brandye Rhone. She was a descendent of the first founding Black families of La Marque; Bell, Britton and Hobgood's.
Evelyn graduated from Lincoln High School. She was a loving, hard working and dedicated homemaker who also worked her earlier years at Mainland Center Hospital, Cookie's Cab Company and a caretaker to many. She was dedicated to helping her family, friends and anyone who asked in the community. The Matron was a longstanding member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She was spiritual and read her bible and devotions daily.
Cooking for family, playing dominos, bingo, listening to Skipper Lee Program on the local radio, watching Family Feud, Houston Astros and Rockets were some of the things she enjoyed in her spare time.
She leaves to cherish her children; Gwen (Frankie) and Brandye; two grandsons Cameron (Jennifer) Joseph, Kevin Joseph, a number or great grandchildren, host of great- nieces, great-nephews, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, all who will miss her dearly.
We are grateful for the kindness and love of Bobbie Lee and Ricky Rhone. A special thanks to Tammy Cordell, Mary Salazar, Taneshia Archer, Shirley Twymon and Tina Joseph for their casual touch and gentle care.
Homegoing services will be held on services will be held on Saturday, March 26, 222 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. Texas City 77591. Evelyn's visitation service will be held from 9:00am-10:55am followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.
