GALVESTON—Janice Mae Griffee Roche, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. She was born on December 19, 1933 in Minot, North Dakota. She grew up and attended school in Minot, N.D.
Upon graduation she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota near her Aunt Grace and attended Macalester College. After college Jan moved back to Minot and went to work for an attorney. She met her husband, Thomas, at social activities at Minot State College. They were married in 1955 in Minot. The early years were filled with traveling for work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; raising 2 children, Mark and Mary Kay, and summer trips to Colorado and North Dakota.
Jan and Tom finally settled in Galveston, Texas where she worked for 20 years. She retired in 1994 as Chief of the Planning and Control Branch, Real Estate Division, Galveston District. In her retirement she traveled with her sister, Nancy, on Elder Hostel trips across the U.S. She enjoyed her time picking up her granddaughter, Alison, from Oppe School, reading mystery novels, doing cross-stitch and quilting. She also enjoyed time with her friends at Sandollars of St. Peter’s Church and the Ruby E. Goodwin Widow’s Club. She was a sweet, gentle person with a great love for her family.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lucille Aubol Griffee; her husband, Thomas Richard Roche; her daughter, Mary Kay Millican; and her brother, Galen Griffee.
She is survived by her son, Mark Roche and wife Norma of Galveston; her granddaughters, and their families: Kristen Perez (Noe) and sons Phoenix and Nixen, Lauren Faglie (Charleston) and children Tristan and Harper, and Alison Farmer (Brent); son-in-law David Millican; sisters, Lavon Saunders (Don), Nancy Foster (Don), Sharon Griffee; brother, Alan Griffee (Sharon); and numerous nieces, nephews and their families and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Funeral services will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Millican, Chris Sonnier, 1st Lt. Charleston Faglie, Noe Perez, Brent Farmer and Mark Roche.
