PALESTINE, TX — Marie Bolton, 86, was born March 10, 1934, to Louis and Eleanor Menotti. She passed away on December 16, 2020 in Palestine, Texas, due to Covid19.
Marie graduated from Ursuline Academy, in 1952, and married Virgil (Joe) Bolton in December, 1952. She had a banking career for over 40 years at Moody National Bank, Bank of the West and Gulf National Bank. She and Joe retired and lived in Palestine, Texas. where they enjoyed fishing and making new friends. She and Joe were members of the Catholic Church in Palestine.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, daughters Kathryn Bolton, Lea Ann Bolton, grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Chelsea, Laura Fletcher and Edyn Hartman, sisters Anita Menotti Taylor, Loretta Perez Menotti, brother Louis Menotti, Jr.
