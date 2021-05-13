HOUSTON — Gary Frank Giamalva transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 due to complications of COVID. Gary was born March 18, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to Joe and Pearl Palermo Giamalva. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Pearl Giamalva. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Giamalva, his son Cameron Giamalva (Laura), his step son Joshua Rowe (Valeriya), his brother J.L. Giamalva ( Marla), niece Kelly Giamalva, his grandchildren Mia Giamalva, Cynthia Rowe, and Samuel Rowe, and many cousins and friends.
Gary was a barber and worked for 30 years at his own shop, People's Choice barbershop and then later at Pete's Barbershop until Harvey took the shop. He had many passions in life but the one he loved the most was playing in pool league at Legend's in League City. He loved the competition and the comradery with his pool buddies. He loved darts and just recently had taken up golf again. He also had a passion for motorcycles, trucks and cars and had many throughout the years..always on the look out for a good deal.
Gary loved his family and always loved Thanksgiving which was always a big family event. Gary had a big sensitive heart and loved so many family and friends especially his grandchildren he adored.
I cannot express my sincere appreciation for his son, Cameron, that took the charge for the care of his Dad due to my own run in with COVID which prevented me from helping him. Cameron, your Dad adored you and would have done anything for you. Just know you are dearly loved. I would also like to thank all the family and friends that has supported me with meals and prayers and encouragement.
In recent years, Gary gave his heart to Christ and loved going to One Church in League City. He was just beginning to greet at church and loved it. Pastor Steven Yoes was such a great influence on Gary's walk with Christ, and I cannot thank him enough for his support and prayers throughout all of this suffering. It is hard, but I know he is now free and healthy and I will see him again in our permanent home.
The Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1-3:00PM with a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 3:00PM at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
In lieu of flowers, I would ask that donations be made to One Church, P.O. Box 2765, League City, Texas 77574.
To view the ceremony online, please log on to www.crowderfuneralhome.com.
