Otis James Amey, Jr.

LEAGUE CITY — Otis J. Amey, Jr. was born on June 14, 1956 to Otis J. Sr. and Doris Lee Amey. He was a lifelong member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 1974 graduate of La Marque High School and a 38 year employee at LyondellBassell- Chocolate Bayou (Monsanto). He was the paradigm of a noble husband, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, son in law, brother in law and God-father.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and other loved ones. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife of thirty years, Deborah M. Porter-Amey; siblings, Lena Cunningham, Emogene Chaney, Valarie Griffin and Carl Amey (Terry); a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, in laws and cousins.
Celebration of life services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N Oak St, Texas City, at 10:00am. Visitation will be at 8:00am- 9:45am. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. As we continue to adhere to the guidelines and mandates of this COVID-19 pandemic, limited attendance, physical distancing and masks will be required and expected at the church. The service will be streamed live on Rising Star’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.