Laura Kay Simmons, 58, of Seabrook, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Webster. Laura was born February 21, 1961, in Texas City, to John and Betty Howell.
Laura was a Fire Watcher at Chemical and Oil plants and a member of the Westhaven Church of Christ, in Texas City.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, She is survived by her daughter: Miranda Thomas (Victor) of Webster; two sons: Justin Simmons of Seabrook and Jason Bush of Magnolia; five sisters: Karen Baker of San Leon, Elizabeth Villarreal of Baytown, Melissa Drew (Buddy) of Texas City, Debra Maraj of Illinois, and Charlene Howell of Fort Worth; four brothers: Timothy Howell of Santa Fe, Steve Howell of Columbia, TN, Clyde Howell (Sheryl) of Columbia, TN, and Jack Hyden (Carolyn) of Texas City; four grandchildren: Jalen, Daisia, Jordan and Hollyn.
A visitation will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am Tuesday December 3, 2019, at the Westhaven Church of Christ in Texas City. Services will follow at 10:00am Tuesday, with Mr. Travis Birdwell officiating. Interment will follow at Cobb Cemetery, in Groesbeck, Texas.
