August 12, 1944 to December 2, 2019
Michael A. Rogers, 75, resident of League City, Texas, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born August 12, 1944 to parents, Howard and Grace Rogers in Galveston, TX. Michael was a lifetime resident of Galveston County and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1963. Over the past 12 years, he was employed by the Dickinson Police Department as a Jailer. Prior to joining the Dickinson Police Department, he was employed by Belmont Constructors, Inc. as a General Foreman.
Mike’s law enforcement career started as a Patrolman with the Hitchcock Police Department and then with the League City Police Department. Mike was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Mike is preceded in death by his Father, Howard A. Rogers; Mother, Grace Rogers; Brother, Raphael Rogers; Sister, Rochelle Kadlecek; Brother, Jerome Rogers; Brother, Timothy Rogers; and most recently his Wife, Linda Trippodo Rogers.
Left to cherish his memories are his Daughter, Ashley and husband David Pate; Son, Justin and wife Allison Rogers; and five grandchildren, Karleigh Pate; Camryn Pate; Gavin Rogers; Keegan Rogers; and Anniston Rogers. His greatest joy in life was being a proud husband, father and grandfather. Mike is now reunited with Linda, his loving wife of 46 years, and together they will watch over their beautiful family from Heaven above.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas on December 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. officiated by Reverend William King III, Dickinson Police Department Chaplain.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson, Texas on December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Father Jasper Liggio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike’s memory to the Dickinson Police Officers Association (checks made payable to “DCPAAA”) 4000 Liggio Street Dickinson, TX 77539.
