HOUSTON—Tre’ Jamall Cain, 26, departed this life on December 30, 2019, at his residence.
Family and Friends will gather to celebrate the life of Tre’ on Saturday, January 11th with a viewing from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock with Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, January 13th in Houston National Cemetery.
You may share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
