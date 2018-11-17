RINCON, GA—Mary Francis Morales, (93) of Rincon, GA and formerly Galveston/Houston, TX, passed away on Oct 15, 2018 in Savannah, GA. She was born on Feb 8, 1925 in Galveston, TX to John Pinkard Clifford and May Elizabeth Baron.
During WWII, she danced with the soldiers as a Junior Hostess with the USO and the American Women Volunteer Services with the British – Allied Merchant Navy Club. After the war, she worked at the Merchants Professional Adjustment Bureau. She was in the Rattlesnake Association of Galveston and joined the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 521 where she was a member for 34 years.
On Feb 16, 1953 she married Carlos Martinez Morales. They traveled to Mexico to visit his family often. While there she loved to watch the bullfights (we really believe it was not the fight as much as the matadors!).
She moved to Rincon, GA in 2014 to live with the Wheeler’s. She loved being around her family and telling them stories of her life: going to the beach, dancing, and traveling to Mexico. She played a mean game of dominos, loved Elvis Presley, and sneaking chocolates whenever she could. We will miss her favorite saying “oh good gravy”.
She is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Carlos.
Survived by her extended family, Kristy Keen Wheeler, Harrold B Wheeler Jr., Harrold B Wheeler III, Emma L Wheeler, and numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster TX. Inurnment to follow in Forest Park East Cemetery.
