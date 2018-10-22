SANTA FE—Helen LeDell (Plummer) Linkey, 85, of Santa Fe was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 18, 2018. She was born July 7, 1933 to Clyde and Lillie Plummer and was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard Grady Plummer; sister, Christine Smith; husband, Jake Linkey, Jr. Helen is survived by her children, son, Jake Linkey, III; daughters, Karen and Steve Upton, Annette Stokes, Cindy and Kim Stellhorn; grandchildren, Crystal Tabor, Jake Lewis Linkey, Christopher and Andrew Stellhorn, Kayla Browder, Kyle Upton, Elayni Kinsey and George Stokes; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Tara Tabor, Cephas, Gideon, Silas, Eisley, Amelia and Aibhlinn Stellhorn, Jake Austin and Jaxson Linkey, Taryn Kinsey; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen worked at the post office, taught Sunday school and belonged to a women’s group at Arcadia Christian Church for many years. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, coach, chef, advice giver and most of all, a true reflection of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, cooking, laughing with her husband and soulmate, and spending quality time with her many children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Arcadia Christian Church with Pastor David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501.
Pallbearers will be Jake Lewis Linkey, Charles Marsh, Christopher Stellhorn, George Stokes, Keith Tyner and Kyle Upton.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Arcadia Christian Church, 14201 Beriton Street, in Santa Fe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, the ladies of Cynthia Fontanelle-Hudson and dear friends, April Pothier, Teresa Nolan and Debbie Reitmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorials in the form of donations to Arcadia Christian Church. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
