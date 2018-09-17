Patricia “Pat” Jo Weekly, 73, passed away from this life on Thursday September 6, 2018 surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 29, 1945 in South Charleston, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by husband, Carl C. Weekly who passed on February 23, 2018, and parents, Charles and Elizabeth Dandois.
Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Jan Weekly of Bayou Vista; son, Michael Weekly and wife Patti of Santa Fe; brother, Michael Dandois; sister, Anna Hughes; 6 grandkids, Tiffany Gonzales, Heather Davis, Branson Weekly, Austin Gilder, Lauren Weekly, Lindsey Gilder along with 5 great-grandkids, nieces and nephews.
In her honor, the family will be receiving friends from 6-8pm Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City.
Patricia will be placed with her husband at the VA Cemetery on September 21, 2018.
