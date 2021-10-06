HITCHCOCK — Eva Lorraine Talbot, 88, of Hitchcock, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in League City. Eva was born December 9, 1932, in Galveston, Texas, to Albert and Ella Mae Schultz.
She was a member of V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. Eva had been a resident of Hitchcock and Galveston since 1953.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lewis Thomas “Tommy” Talbot; two sons Thomas Lewis Talbot and Timothy Talbot; great grandsons John Thomas Hughes and Christopher Faust and son-in-law, David Silva. She is survived daughters and sons-in-law; Toni Talbot Pritchett and Roger Pritchett of Santa Fe, Donna Silva of Hitchcock, Paula Devers and Greg Devers of Bethany, Texas and Eva Armstrong and Scott Armstrong of Hitchcock; 17 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and a sister: Shirley Hammonds and husband Wayne of Centerville, Texas.
A visitation will be from 5:00pm to 6:00pm Saturday, October, 9, 2021 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will follow at 6:00pm, with Pastor Jeremy Silva and Pastor Robert Faust officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will include Joseph Hughes, Daniel Silva, David Silva, Jamin Silva, Gregory Devers, Wesley Devers, Jared Devers, Eric Talbot, and Thomas Talbot and one honorary pallbearer, Benjamin Silva. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice Plus, 18333 Egret Bay Blvd #148, Houston, TX 77058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.