May 13, 1976 was a special day for Vinessa Curtis. She was blessed with a handsome baby boy, A’mon Sherrod Curtis in Galveston, Texas. He was natured and loved by his family. He was taught the golden rules which remained with him all his life. He was also taught to love GOD and was reared as a Christian from an early age. He attended his family’s church, Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston, TX, where he was baptized.
A’mon was called “Famous Amos” by his family and friends. He was a product of the Texas City Independent School District. He left his mark on the basketball court with his teammates’ mighty “TC Stings”. He was a proud graduate of Texas City High School Class of 1995.
Amos had a strong work ethic which was displayed for several years as property engineer manager at the Escape Resort. He was a very dedicated worker, currently at Genesis Biotechnology Group. He gave diligent service until his passing.
Amos left an indelible impression on all who encountered him. He enjoyed spending valuable time with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, BBQ cook offs, and sports. His favorite sports teams were the L.A. Lakers and the Miami Dolphins.
Our beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin, A’mon Sherrod Curtis will be remembered for his generous smile that would light up a room and his willingness to help anyone in need. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday November 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Amos and Parthenia Campbell; grandfather, Vincent Kinneson; grandparents, Issacs and Bobbie Thompson; aunt, Cecil Foster, and nephew, Daryus Cooper. His loving memory will be treasured by family, parents, Vinessa Curtis Thompson, and Michael Thompson Sr.; brothers, Dwight Simpson Jr., (Tiffini) and Michael Thompson Jr., (Felicia); sister, Tinesha Thompson, and Latoi Carr; grandmother, Jessie Mae Curtis; nieces and nephew, Jaylon Malik Simpson, Marquis Thompson, D’zyre Cooper, Mylie and Bailey Thompson; special devoted aunts, Cheryl (Puddin) Curtis, Nannie Collins, Venessa, Rena, Pam, and Ileene Thompson; uncles, Vernon and David Roy, Patrick Thompson, Reggie Wade; devoted cousins, Jessica Broussard, Jarrett and Joshua Ashton, Kenneth, Treva, and Curtis Collins, Princess Ford, Monique Ford, Narthenia, Parthenia, Evelyn, and Pam Phillips; devoted and Loved cousins of the Thompson Family.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1-2:00 p.m., with Funeral Services starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, TX 77591. Interment will be pending due to the weather.
