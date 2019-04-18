The Richardson Family of Hitchcock, Texas invites their family and friends to celebrate A Life Well Lived, the Matriarch of SIX GENERATIONS, Mrs. Martha L. Richardson, lovingly known as “Big Mama” on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6909 Fairwood Rd. in Hitchcock with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Darrell Glenn, officiating and her son, Rev. Samuel Richardson, eulogist. She will be laid to rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Born February 14, 1935, in Galveston she entered her eternal rest on April 8, 2019, at her home with loved ones around her.
Left to carry on her legacy is her children, Martha Ann Ross, Edward Sellers, Janice Winston (R. A, Jr.), Joseph Anthony Richardson, Sr. (Cynthia), Alecia Etienne, Rev. Samuel Richardson, Myra Myles Brown and Lashanda Richardson; brother, James Nickerson; and five generations of grandchildren whom she loved; as well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
