Dorothy Teresa Hill, age 88 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, September 13 2019. Dorothy was born July 24, 1931 in Providence, Rhode Island and was a resident of Santa Fe for 50 years. She worked as a homemaker most of her life, taking great pride in raising her family and supporting her husband. Dorothy was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and will be dearly missed by her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mack W. Hill; parents, Lorenzo and Jennie Colaluca; daughters, Jennie Arsenault and Francine Hill; son in law, Roy Locke and 2 brothers.
Dorothy is survived by her 4 children, Mack W. Hill Jr., and wife Edith, Jessie Hill and wife Gina, Maria Hill and Cheryl Locke; 7 sisters; 3 brothers; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; along with a great deal of extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy. 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000. www.scottfuneralhome.net
