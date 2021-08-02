TEXAS CITY — Donald Ray Kirkland passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021 with his daughter and grandson by his side. He was 92 years old.
Don was born on June 2, 1929 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to Robert Kirkland, Sr. and Lena Dunlap. They moved to Galveston Island, Texas, and he graduated Ball High School in 1947.
He married the love of his life, Carolyn, on May 1, 1949 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Galveston. They moved to La Marque in the early 50’s where their family grew after the birth of two sons and one daughter. He started working for Union Carbide in 1946 and retired in 1984 after 38 years. Don was active in every aspect of his children’s lives. He was involved in youth baseball, band activities, and served in Cub Scouts as the Cubmaster of Pack #281 at Lamar Elementary.
Don was a man who led by example and strongly believed that whoever visits the sick, gives them life. After Carolyn’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease ended in 2010, he became an advocate for residents of nursing homes, serving as an Ombudsman for several years. He became a regular visitor at the Meridian and Regent Care where everyone knew his name and his unforgettable smile.
Don loved God, and he volunteered at Peace Lutheran Church where he served as an elder for many years. His devoted love for the church led him to become one of the founding organizers of Journey to Bethlehem. He enjoyed fishing the White River for rainbow trout in Arkansas, annual trips with Carolyn to Branson, MO, and volunteering at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
While he will be remembered for many things, his family will always remember his storytelling, his love for clocks, his wisdom, his laugh and his famous melody, “Deedeedee”.
Don is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn; his parents; his brother Robert; his sister Doris; his mother and father-in-law Edwin Sr. and Annie Neumann; his brother and sister-in-law Edwin Jr. (Junnie) and Dorothy (Dottie) Neumann, and nephew Bob Kirkland.
He is survived by his sons Don Kirkland Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Whidbey Island, WA; Larry Kirkland and former spouse Linda of Lincoln, NE; daughter Janice Pierson and husband Victor of Galveston; grandchildren Frankie Touchy and wife Jami; Laurie Popovich, Kristin Blasko and husband Rob; Lindsay Touchy, Kathryn Chopp and husband Chance; Brian Kirkland, Kelli Mueller and husband Dave; and Jeffrey Kirkland; cherished friend Linda Sullivan Beauchamp; sisters GloAnn Cole and husband Kenneth and Julie Beaver; brother-in-law David Neumann and wife Juanita; and great grandchildren Abigail, Noah, Baker, Mason, Grant, Henry, Audrey, Ollie, Colin, Riley, Andrew, Nicholas and Jacob; nephews Richard, Dennis, Dale and Gary Kirkland; Edwin, III. (Eddie), William (Bebob) and Troy Neumann; and nieces Karen Dunnigan, Lisa Minnick, Lori Walton, Terri Bulgier and Shelly Bohde.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5-7pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston and his funeral service will be on Thursday, August 5 at 10am at Peace Lutheran Church in Texas City with Pastor Matthew Brackman officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Pallbearers are Frankie Touchy, Brian Kirkland, Jeffrey Kirkland, Noah Cherry, Eddie Neumann, Bebob Neumann. Honorary pallbearer is Colin Sizelove.
The family wishes to thank Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, A-Med Hospice, and the doctors and nurses of Regent Care Center of League City for their tender care.
Memorials may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F Lowry Expwy, Texas City 77591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.