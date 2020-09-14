GALVESTON—
Gloria Frances Gonzales, age 70, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston. She was born on November 15, 1949 in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School. After high school she went to the University of Houston and graduated with a degree in Music. She played the saxophone and won numerous medals in music competitions. She was retired from UTMB Hospital. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. They were her life.
She was preceded in death by her father Joe Gonzales (Joker).
She is survived by her mother Marion Gonzales; sister Linda Gonzales Rains and husband Jim; brother Joe David Gonzales; nieces and nephews, Jimmie Garcia(Shelley), Monique Beasley(Jon), Karla Upadhyay(Sonny) and Carlos Gonzales(Alexis); great-nieces and great-nephews, Morgen Garcia, Shelby Beasley, Jonny Beasley and Julian Gonzales.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Harbor Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria’s name to Harbor Foundation, 11990 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77045.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services will be privately held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, with Deacon John Pistone officiating.
