Alice was born Alice Agnes Mikes, the 4th of 5 girls, on June 28, 1925 in Moulton, Texas, to Frank Mikes and Antonia Matula, and died June 6, 2018. Alice was 4 years old when her mother died. That, combined with her father being out of work because of the depression, brought Alice to live in Galveston with an aunt and uncle.
Alice attended St. Patrick Elementary School and Ursuline Academy. When she graduated from Ursuline Academy she enrolled in the St. Mary’s school of nursing in Galveston. After graduating from nursing school at age 20 she joined the Army nurse corps. Alice was inducted March 19, 1945 at Fort Sam Houston Texas. She completed basic training and was shipped to Manila, Philippines as a 2nd LT.
Alice arrived in Manila and cared for the allied wounded plus the Japanese POW wounded that were brought to the same hospital. She remained in Manila until her ordered departure December 7, 1945.
She was discharged from active duty February 4, 1946. Alice received the victory medal, American theater campaign medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
Alice returned to Galveston and went to work as an operating room nurse for United States Public Health Service Hospital, then UTMB. It was during her time at Public Health Hospital she met her future husband, Joe (Moose) Maffei, who had also just returned from the Pacific Theater Campaign. Moose and Alice married May 17, 1947. Alice always joked that her husband had to salute her because she was a LT, while he was only a SGT. They were married until his death in 1988.
While at UTMB, Alice became a head nurse and then assistant director of the OR. She also taught an OR technician course for Galveston Community College. She retired in 1989 and a few years later went to live with her son and daughter-in-law in League City, Texas.
Alice remained active after retirement. She volunteered at various elementary schools doing eye exams and reading to the children. She volunteered for 15 years at St. John’s Hospital and was a member of the Czech Heritage Society (KJZT) and the Czech Singers. She was also the regional secretary of AARP.
Alice is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 4 sisters. She is survived by her son, Joe Maffei; his wife, Connie, who she considered a daughter, not a daughter-in-law; one grandson, Tommy Maffei; a great granddaughter, Brynnlee Maffei; and a very special niece, Dru Bures.
Alice’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Fe Strong Fund in memory of Alice Maffei, payable to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, C/O Texas First Bank, P.O. Box 608, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Alice’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
