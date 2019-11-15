Robert Jeffrey Burkhart went to be with his Lord on November 12, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Manuel Burkhart and Lorraine Jean Lorenz Burkhart and his beloved dog, Lucky.
Survived by his wife, Helen Louise Burkhart; daughter, Kristin Lynette VanHouten; granddaughter, Kaleigh Morgan VanHouten; sister, Cynthia Burkhart Ferrino and brother-in-law, Michael Ferrino and numerous cousins.
Robert was born on May 3, 1955, in Galveston, Texas to loving parents, Aubrey Manuel Burkhart and Lorraine Jean Lorenz Burkhart. Robert grew up in Dickinson and graduated from Dickinson High School in 1973. Robert graduated with a Finance Degree from Baylor University in 1978. He was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma (ƩTΓ) fraternity. Robert began his career at Statesman National Life Insurance Company. While at Statesman, Robert met the love of his life, Helen. They have been happily married for over 28 years. Robert recently retired from American General / AIG Insurance Company.
Robert loved fishing offshore and freshwater with his daughter and granddaughter. He was an avid sports fan mostly football and baseball. He loved the Baylor Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Astros. Robert loved animals and will be missed by Eddy-Teddy Bear the dog and Tanner Lee the cat as well as all the neighborhood cats and the Raccoons at his childhood home in Dickinson. Robert was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend to many.
In his honor, a visitation will be held, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, with funeral services 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, with Pastor Bill Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.