Candy Ray Gifford (Watts), 62, resident of Bay City, Texas passed from this life unexpectedly, Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born October 26, 1956 in Texas City, Texas to proud and loving parents, Armon and Frances Watts.
Candy was a bright, talented and hardworking individual who received her Doctorate in Child Nutrition, and spent her career in the field of education as Director of Child Nutrition for Aramark, from Clear lake to Edna and finishing with the Palacios Independent School District. She was a loving, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Gifford, Sr. and son, Donald Wayne Gifford, Jr.
Candy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, John Gifford and Fiancee’ Donna Kinney; sister, Wanda Dunn; brothers-in-law, Bobby Gifford and Ricky Wolf; grandchildren, Candy Gifford and husband Brandon Raulerson, Brandy Yow and husband Jacob, John Gifford, Jr. and Fiancee’ Kara Walton; great-grandchildren, Brycen Raulerson, Aubrey Raulerson, Corbin Raulerson, Wiley Yow, and Annaleigh Yow; nephews, Milby Dunn and John Dunn; as well as numerous friends and colleagues.
Candy was Mother of two, Mammy to three, Great Mammy (l0l) to seven. You showed our hearts strength, love and determination!
In her honor a memorial service will be held, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel Dickinson, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.