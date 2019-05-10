Bill Koon passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 4th 2019.
Bill’s life began in rural Missouri and ended in Houston Texas, tracing a path across far flung parts of the globe and touching many lives.
Born as William James Koon in Cassville Missouri, Bill grew up working on this grandparent’s farm then went on to graduate from Missouri University, receiving his Bachelor of Sciences in Civil Engineering and his Masters of Business Administration.
He served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War, where he rose through the ranks to 2nd Lt. and was awarded the Bronze Star.
After the war, Bill worked as a pipeline engineer on projects for oil and gas industry in the US and abroad.
While his career took him to distant locations like India, Indonesia, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, and Columbia he always called Tulsa and Houston home.
He lived in Tulsa for 30 years before moving to Houston. In both Tulsa and Houston, he pursued his passions for sailing and Barbecue. He was involved in TASS and Sail La Vie where he crewed a number of voyages. His contributions to barbecue will we sorely missed.
Bill was an inspiration in all of the lives that he touched. His reason and his passion were the rudder and sails of his seafaring soul.
After working as a senior pipeline engineer for over 40 years, he remained active as a greeter at Wal-mart where he continued to bring smiles to the faces of those around him.
He is preceded in passing by Mary Koon and Carter Koon and daughter Laurie Koon.
He is survived by his loving wife Laura Spencer, his sister Ann Crowe, his daughter Jenni Koon, sons Matthew Koon and Andrew Koon and his dog Pickles.
