TEXAS CITY — Edward James Ellis, Jr., 59, went home to be with Lord on August 10, 2021, at his residence in Texas City, Texas. He was born November 7, 1961, in Houston, Texas.
Edward is preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Ellis, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Ellis and his brother, Garrett Ellis. Edward is survived by his brothers Carl Ellis and Jessie Ferguson; his second mom, Miriam Everett (Michael), who took care of him until God called him to rest eternally.
In lieu of a memorial due to the spread of Covid a private memorial is being held. Arrangements Entrusted to Field Johnson Family Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.