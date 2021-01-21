Barbara Ann LeCompte

SANTA FE —
Barbara Ann (Allen) LeCompte passed from this life (while in Facebook jail for standing up for the unborn) on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1951 in Fort Worth, TX to George and Veronica Allen.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her daughters, Kimberly and Anne-Marie.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 49 years, David LeCompte, Jr., her daughters, Aimee (Tony) Clements of Santa Fe, TX, Angela (Cyrus) Cochran of Edgar, WI, Bobbie (Sean) Leonard of Montgomery, TX, Brigid (Peter) McDonald of Chippewa Falls, WI and Colleen (Caleb) Cochran of Williamsport, PA and her son, Corporal David I. LeCompte (USMC Camp Pendleton, CA). She was so proud to be “Grammy” to 33 grandchildren and loved them bunches.
Barbara loved her large extended family and that her kids had many cousins with whom to play. She accepted and welcomed all of her kids’ friends as part of the family. She would always listen and give advice with wisdom and compassion. She often answered the phone with, “What’s up, Doc?”. She enjoyed having her kids with her while she homeschooled them. She was an avid gardener. She loved to laugh. She was the primary caretaker for her mother, when her mother could no longer live on her own. She loved spending time with her adult children.
Besides her family, her passion was trying to save all the unborn babies, who can’t speak for themselves, from the horrors of abortion. If she could save one life, she was overjoyed. Through her efforts, whether educating or being out on the front lines, she saved many lives.
She led a life of prayer and offered her many sufferings for others. She was a daily Communicant and taught her family, through her example, to love the Catholic Faith. Her example is shown through the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was involved in just about every committee at one point or another in her parish, but most important to her were Respect Life and A.C.T.S.
A visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Shrine of the True Cross, Dickinson, TX, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be held at 10am Friday, January 22, 2021, at Shrine of the True Cross. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dickinson, TX. All services will be livestreamed on Shrine of the True Cross Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Counsel Homes, a home for unwed mothers (600 Meadowlands Parkway Suite 251 Secaucus, NJ 07094) or Shrine of the True Cross.
