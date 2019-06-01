Danny Lee James

GALVESTON—Danny Lee James, 62, of Jamaica Beach, passed away on Saturday, May 25th.  Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Anne Elizabeth Moore

Anne Elizabeth Moore, 19, of Dickinson, passed away May 30, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX.

Alton Doyce Bailey

Alton Doyce Bailey, age 87, of Houston, passed away on May 31, 2019. Funeral services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Charles “Pops” Claunch

SANTA FE—Charles “Pops” Claunch, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

