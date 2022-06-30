MISSOURI CITY — Jaylen Christopher Wyatt was born October 17, 1993 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Elkins High School in 2012.
Jaylen was a very outgoing and compassionate person. He loved all of his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and his laughter could be heard above all others. Jaylen had a thirst and a passion for music which catapulted him to accomplish one of his major goals, establishing a record label.
On June 27, 2022, Jaylen, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, was called home.
He is survived by his parents, Cedrick Anderson Robinett and Tioka Latrice Freeman (Leonard II); siblings, Kealyn Freeman, Leonard Freeman III, Janaya Freeman, Bryce Freeman, Enjel Pierre, Miles Pierre, Christian Robinett; grandparents, Jerry and Alma Wyatt, Robert and Cheryl Shannon; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Joshua Gibson.
Jaylen's life celebration services will held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. La Marque 77568. His visitation service will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:55 a.m, followed by Jaylen's funeral service at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following his services at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
