Agnes Georgia Devantier McFarland, 90, of Sattler, TX was surrounded by her loving family when she went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was more affectionately known as “Babe, Mama and Nanny Mc”
Agnes was born on April 2, 1929 in Galveston, TX and was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Roy McFarland, her first and beloved granddaughter Staci McFarland, her parents William and Agnes Devantier and siblings Francis O’Kelly, Carmen Odinot, Vivian Mayeu, Frank Devantier and William Devantier.
She is survived by her son, Gary McFarland and wife Lillie; grandson, Shawnn McFarland and wife Kristi; great grandchildren, Lyndzi Moody, Gauge, Sydni, Shelbie and Jayke McFarland; and the apple of her eye her great great granddaughter, Everlie Grimes. Daughter, Sharon Parr; granddaughters, Amy Causey (Robert) and Alicia Parr; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Austin Causey; siblings, Joann McFarland and Gus Devantier and numerous nieces and nephews.
Agnes owned McFarland Flowers for many years, but her most rewarding career was being a homemaker and raising her children. She was very involved in her kid’s life which led her to be a 4-H leader and chauffeur taking them to compete in rodeos. Agnes loved watching football and was the Dallas Cowboys biggest fan. After Roy retired, they moved to Sattler, TX where they enjoyed living on the Guadalupe River. Roy and Agnes joined Fiesta Bowling Alley in New Braunfels and they enjoyed taking many bowling trips with their friends. They enjoyed entertaining and barbequing on their deck for their friends and family, where Agnes was recently given a surprise 90th birthday party by her family. She was very excited when her great granddaughter, Shelbie, told her she was going to be a great great Nanny again. Agnes was also a member of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church; she was a great storyteller and always loved her family visiting.
A special thanks to Billy and Sally Hall for being great friends and neighbors and to her nieces Judy Kay Watts and Teresa Neely for the love they gave her.
Serving as Pallbearers: Shawnn McFarland, Gauge McFarland, Emmette Sullivan, Robert Amato, Donny Cleary, Tome Glover, John Cherry, John Neely.
Honorary Pallbearers: Gus Albert Devantier, Frank Tambrella and Joe Amato.
A visitation remembering Agnes will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas Friday, February 21, 2020 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Hitchcock, Texas at 10:00 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Staci McFarland “Weezah” Fund for Everlie Grimes at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe, 12402 Hwy 6 Santa Fe, TX or mail to PO Box 608 Santa Fe, TX 77510.
