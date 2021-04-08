GEORGETOWN — David John McAdoo, PhD was born in the Washington, PA hospital, August 11, 1941, the oldest of four children of Donald & Helen Bromley McAdoo. He died April 12, 2020, at his home in Georgetown, TX of Lewy Body Dementia.
David grew up in western Pennsylvania, curious and active. He amassed, with his brother, an impressive collection of Woodland Indian artifacts, trapped animals and hunted with bow and arrow, wrestled with the high school (and college) team, and received deserved scholastic honors. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Lafayette College (Easton PA), worked for a year with the FDA in Philadelphia, and was then employed a year at Union Carbide in White Plains NY which is where he met and later ('67) married a fellow chemist Martha Hervey.
While serving in the Army (1965-1967), and working with the mass spectrometer, he met his future mentor Dr. Fred W. McLafferty. David earned his PhD under McLafferty at Purdue and Cornell University, and the two of them used the mass spectrometer to discover a theretofore unknown molecule. After a post-doc at John Hopkins, David worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena CA until he was enticed to work for the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston TX, where he spent his 35-year career in the neurosciences: doing research, training, and teaching. David published more than 220 papers in addition to book chapters, and lectured nationally and internationally.
But his life was more than honors, awards, grants and professional activities. David continued to pursue his interests in archeology, spelunking (PA to Mexico), birding, the TX Master Naturalist activities, and traveling. He was a loving parent to two adopted children. For exercise, he rode his bicycle to work, climbed the stairs to his 10th floor office, and cleaned the home swimming pool. David retired to Georgetown TX in 2008 with his second wife, Gail Wetzel whom he married in 1997 following Martha's death. With Gail, David traveled to Machu Pichui (for their honeymoon), Canada, Italy, Japan, Spain, the Amazon, Egypt, Costa Rica, and the USA.
Dr. McAdoo was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Helen, his beloved wife Martha, his sister Patricia (Thompson), his brother Donald, his niece Lee
Thompson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. And in-laws. His sister Rebecca McAdoo, his daughter Catherine McAdoo and his son Matthew McAdoo, grandchildren Chloe and David, and wife Gail Wetzel McAdoo miss this humble genius who had a dry sense of humor. As proclaimed in David's high school yearbook, "Through the years the wonder grew, how one small head held all he knew."
Memorial services in Avella PA in conjunction with internment in Independence PA will be announced at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Lewy Body Foundation, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liburn GA 30347.
