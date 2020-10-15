Glenda Mills was born on May 6, 1953 and passed away on October 9, 2020.
She is survived by her sons Nushun and Ray Anthony Pickney, sisters Wanda Bailey and Lou Mills, Brothers Charles and Willie Mills, 3 grandkids.
Services will be held at a later date.
