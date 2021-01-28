LA MARQUE — Jeffery Alan Douglas, Jr. age 40 of La Marque passed away January 14, 2021 in Texas City. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00am Saturday. For more info go to www.CarnesBrothers.com
