The Ware Family invites their Family and Friends to gather with them to Praise God for the life of their beloved, Joyce Dean Ware (1949-2018) on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Mt., Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Roderick Cunningham, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
A retired Postal Worker, Joyce is survived by her son, Andre Ware; grandson, Zalen; siblings, Warren T. Crockett, Sr., Delores Oatis (Paul), Marie McMillian (Sylvester), Estella Crockett, and Mildred DIckey (Kirby) and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
