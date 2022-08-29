John Richard McKenna, M.D.

GALVESTON — John Richard McKenna, M.D. passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ Friday night, August 26, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones in the family home of 50 years on the island he considered his paradise. John was just 4 months and one day shy of his 96th birthday. It was December 27, 1926 that "little Johnny" was born to the rapidly growing family of George and Eunice McKenna in Springfield, Missouri. He'd be the third of eight children.

John's father proudly worked for the Frisco Railroad which moved the family to Sherman, Texas when he was a young boy. John graduated from Sherman High School in 1944 and immediately joined the United States Navy just prior to the end of World War II. He served his country for two years in Korea before returning home to attend The University of Texas at Austin.

