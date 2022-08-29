GALVESTON — John Richard McKenna, M.D. passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ Friday night, August 26, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones in the family home of 50 years on the island he considered his paradise. John was just 4 months and one day shy of his 96th birthday. It was December 27, 1926 that "little Johnny" was born to the rapidly growing family of George and Eunice McKenna in Springfield, Missouri. He'd be the third of eight children.
John's father proudly worked for the Frisco Railroad which moved the family to Sherman, Texas when he was a young boy. John graduated from Sherman High School in 1944 and immediately joined the United States Navy just prior to the end of World War II. He served his country for two years in Korea before returning home to attend The University of Texas at Austin.
The handsome young man decided he wanted to serve his fellow man as a physician. Medical school at UTMB is what brought him to Galveston the first time and where he met the gorgeous girl of his dreams, Wilma Pearl Choate, who was a registered nurse at John Sealy Hospital. It wasn't long before they were married and starting their own family.
After graduating medical school in 1953, Dr. McKenna joined the United States Public Health Service and spent 20 years serving in New Orleans, Galveston, Baltimore, Memphis, and Norfolk before returning to Galveston again in 1964 as a Captain and Chief of Surgery at the old USPHS Hospital on 45th Street. The family was complete with four children by then and lived on Station in the officers' quarters in the hospital complex.
John retired from his military service and joined the Galveston Surgical Group Associates in private practice where he was a well-respected and highly skilled general surgeon for another 2+ decades. St. Mary's Hospital, Galveston County Memorial Hospital, and Clear Lake Hospital were his primary facilities until his final retirement in the 1990s.
In addition to being amazing parents, John and Pearl became doting grand and great-grand parents. They traveled the world. Then John's heart was broken when his "little girl Pearl" died in 2012. He never stopped missing her, and the family rejoices in their joyful and eternal reunion taking place in Heaven.
John was a trusted and dear friend to many and a lot of fun to be around. He loved a glass or two of wine in the evening. He would proudly proclaim "the McKenna senseless humor" after a bad joke as eyes rolled. This trait, by the way, was genetically passed on to his kids which is the only inherited trait they may not be thrilled with. ("Favorite youngest son," Jimmy, reports that he is quite proud of this trait, though...to the dismay of his friends and siblings.)
Quite simply, John was a man among men. He will be sorely missed and forever loved.
The immediate family wants to thank everyone who loved their Dad and prayed for him, his earthly angel caregivers, his many friends and neighbors, and his large extended family members. They are forever grateful.
Dr. McKenna was preceded in death by parents, George and Eunice McKenna; wife, Wilma Pearl McKenna; granddaughter, Andi McKenna; siblings, Bill McKenna, Mary Beale, Anna Marie Kniffin, Gene McKenna, Father James McKenna, and countless extended family members.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy and Dr. Alfred Rodriguez, Mary Ann and Mark Belcher, John, Jr. and Sissy McKenna, and James David McKenna; grandchildren, Vincent and Diane Belcher, Thomas and Kristina Belcher, Matthew Rodriguez, Joel Belcher, Lauren (McKenna) and Caleb Wells, Laura Rodriguez, and Johnny McKenna; great-grandchildren, Rachel (Belcher) and Phillip Leffel, Christian Belcher, Lilyann Belcher, Madison Belcher, Leo Belcher, Isabella Rodriguez, CJ Wells, and Leah Wells; great-great-granddaughter, Taylor Leffel; siblings, Theresa and Dr. Ron Erkin, Brother David McKenna; and numerous extended family members.
John's family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 am, Thursday, September 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 10:40 am, followed immediately by a funeral mass at 11:00 am. Entombment will be held at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren; Matthew Rodriguez, Joel Belcher, Lauren Wells, Laura Rodriguez, Johnny McKenna, and Caleb Wells.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Camp Summit Texas, 17210 Campbell Road, Suite 180, Dallas, Texas 75252; or to Holy Family Parish, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, TX 77550; or the charity of your choice.
