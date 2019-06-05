Robert Graham Friedman, 83, of Galveston, Texas passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 4, 1935 to Helen Baum and Norman Friedman. He was married to Paige Friedman for 53 years. Bob had a career in industrial floor care for Clarke Floor Machines and Pacific Floor Care. His passions included his family, his job, cars, boats, and the Gulf of Mexico.
Bob left his mark on this world. His name was known throughout Houston and the country as an award winning salesman. He was the International Sales Manager for Clarke Floor Machines and then later became President of Pacific Floor Care in Muskegon, Michigan.
Bob helped everyone he met and also served his country proudly as an Army military police officer. Not only did he serve his country, but he served his church, Disciples of Christ, as a Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Friedman; and nephews, Scott and Steven Friedman.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Paige Friedman; son, Scott Friedman and wife Karen; daughter, Stefanie Friedman and husband Andy Wright; grandchildren, Avalyn, Ella, Baxter, and Knox along with many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, Texas, 77598 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend James Williams to officiate. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N Main St, Pearland, Texas, 77581.
Bob’s favorite service organization was Texas EquuSearch.
