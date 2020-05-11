On Monday, May 4, 2020, Bill Biela passed away at the age of 60. He was born in Nuremberg, Germany to Pelagius and Rosa Biela. As an Army family, once back in the states he and his siblings moved around the country throughout their childhood. Eventually, settling in Santa Fe, he raised a family, owned and operated his own business for 25 years, and he leaves behind a legacy of faith.
He was a loving husband and father of three children. He introduced and represented Christ to all of us. Loyal, passionate, honest, and resilient. He set the standard for his kids. With a deeply rooted faith, he never wavered in support of his family and his work will live on through those he loved.
He is preceded in death by his wife (Lee), parents (Pelagius and Rosa), brothers (Eddie and David), and niece (Catherine).
He is survived by his wife Connie, his children Lee, Scott, Brittany, Jennifer, Kade, Chris, Angela, Bobby, Megan, siblings Liane, Rick, James, Kelly his late wife’s parents Carolyn and Vincent, many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Park Baptist Church when it is safe for us to gather together.
