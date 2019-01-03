Mary Louise Mitchell Hursh Brown

September 20, 1930 – December 30, 2018
Our beloved mother and grandmother was called home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2018. She was 88 years old.
Mary Lou was born on September 20, 1930, to Thurmon and Eva Mitchell of Strafford, Oklahoma. She was one of nine children. She had five brothers and three sisters.
She played basketball and softball at Strafford, where she graduated from High School. On June 4, 1949 she married Kenneth Hursh. They moved to West Texas and had two children, Brenda Kay Hursh Wiedower and Karen Sue Hursh Vaughn.
She and Kenneth moved to West Texas in 1950 looking for work in the oil field. After moving from Odessa area to Fort Stockton in 1958, they lived there until 1977. The family then moved to Port Aransas, Texas and later to Lake Corpus Christi, near Mathis, Texas.
In her early years at Fort Stockton she played semi-pro softball, lead a Girl Scout Troop and was an avid bowler. Mary Lou worked with accounts and the public throughout her life. She worked at everything from a bookkeeper, librarian, banker to teaching “55 Alive.” She loved to sew, read books, crafts and study her Bible. Throughout her married life, she was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was married to Kenneth for 48 years until his death in 1987. She married Calvin Brown in 1990 until his death in 1995.
Mary Lou moved from Mathis, Texas to be with her family in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, from 2005 to 2008. She then moved to Santa Fe, Texas in 2008 to be close to her daughter, Karen.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: Kenneth Hursh and Calvin Brown, daughter Brenda Wiedower, sisters: Ruby Skou, Pauline Arkenberg, Jackie Dowling and brothers: Carran Mitchell, L.T. Mitchell, Berch Mitchell, Elvin Mitchell and Paul Mitchell.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Karen and her husband Rick of Santa Fe, Texas, 6 Grandchildren, Ricky Vaughn Jr., Misty Vaughn, Daniel Vaughn, Steven Vaughn, Kristy Vaughn and Kenneth Wiedower; 14 Great Grandchildren, Amelia Vaughn, Ricky Vaughn III, Alexia Hill, Hailey Wittwer, Airianna Wittwer, Ava Vaughn, Zane Vaughn, Xander Vaughn, June Vaughn, Elijah Vaughn, Evie Vaughn, Felicity Vaughn, Shalori Wiedower and Jacob Wiedower; 1 Great-great-grandson, Solomon.
Mary Lou’s memorial services will be held at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe, Texas on Thursday, January 3rd, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Cenizo Hill Cemetery, Mathis Texas.
