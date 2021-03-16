GALVESTON — Stephen Harold Clark, 74, of Galveston, TX, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital. Stephen was born on November 25, 1946, to Herbert Harold Clark and Betty Dean Smith. He had one sister, Suzanne Carol Parker, and one brother, Ronald Clark, who preceded him in death. Stephen is survived by his wife, Linda. The couple married on February 28, 2009 and enjoyed living in Las Vegas, NV and Galveston, TX. Stephen has five children: Christine Carole Barnes, Jeffery Stephen Clark, Jennifer Suzanne Costlow, Scott Stephen Clark, and Alissa Dean Bohannon and leaves behind twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Stephen grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and was an avid swimmer and scuba diver. He loved adventures and photography. He participated in Boys Scouts, earning the recognition of Eagle Scout and Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was employed by the Jackson County Prosecutors Office, where he served as an investigator. After retiring from Jackson County, he was the prosecutor for the Hopi Indian Reservation located in the Four Corners area of the United States.
Stephen’s greatest passion was serving his country. As a Green Beret in the Vietnam War, he earned the 4th highest distinction, the Bronze Medal for Heroism, and a Purple Star. The bronze star medal was awarded to Stephen for his actions on November 28, 1966 in The Republic of Vietnam. He was activated from the Military Reserves to serve in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War. His life was centered around the core values of the Army: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. He will be buried at the Houston National Cemetery.
A private Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday March 18th at 6:00 pm at the VFW-Galveston Post 880, located at 1014 24th Street Rear Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Stephen’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
