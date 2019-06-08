On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Leonard Romar, a loving husband and father of two sons went home to be with the Lord at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas.
Leonard was born on September 18, 1957, in Rosa, LA, to Thamon Romar and Lula Mae Lewis.
Leonard accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He graduated from Ball High School in 1977, where he enjoyed a time of great friendships.
On June 27, 1980, he married Kelley Dawn Scott and raised two sons, Nicholas and Evan during their 38 years of love, marriage, overflowing blessings and trust in God’s mercy.
Leonard was a very successful entrepreneur who was recognized and awarded by the City of Galveston. He was a master glazier and went on to open his own business, Romar’s Custom Mirrors and Glass. Many of the island community, Galveston County homes and businesses displays his workmanship.
Leonard loved caring for and riding his horses and could also be seen blazing down the highway on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. His greatest joy was engaging with his sons and celebrating their many accomplishments. From coaching their basketball teams “Galveston Heat”; to building custom “Lowrider” bicycles or to teaching them his craft.
Leonard is survived by his wife, Kelley; his two sons, his grandson, Coy Romar; daughter–in-law Tamera; his mother, Lula Mae Lewis; father, Thamon Romar; sisters, Sedonia Holmes,(Micheal) ,Marilyn Mullins(Anthony) Shayla Romar-Peters; brother, Donald Ray Romar; mother-in-law, Grace Scott ; lifetime friend and brother in law, Albert Fonteno,(Kimberly); brother-in-law, Todd Scott (Angelia); devoted sister -in- law, Kimberly Anderson; god-son, William Strother Jr.; god -daughter, Megan Washington; special cousin, Micheal “J.J” Evans; friends, Lumas and Rose Etienne. Leonard will be remembered by a host of cousins, aunts and uncles who have fond memories.
Leonard’s life will be celebrated on Monday, June 10, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 11AM, followed by a service at 12 Noon at the West Point Baptist Church, Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
You may send words of condolence to www.fieldsjohnson.com
