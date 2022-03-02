GALVESTON — Judith Lynn Fanning (maiden name Nelson) left this world Wednesday, February 23rd just blocks from where she came into it, on Galveston Island. A 4th generation BOI, Judy was the epitome of an islander, taking her first job at the telephone company to give her the flexibility she wanted to go to the beach as often as possible.
She was a Galveston beauty queen, when picked up by Karl on their first date (a set up) he would repeatedly mutter how he couldn’t believe how lucky he was and how beautiful she was. They married when he was still at Texas Maritime Academy, now Texas A&M University at Galveston, and they would go on to have 4 children, and spend the rest of his life together.
Judy came from a big, loud, wonderful family, rooted in Galveston. The family Christmas Eve Party, dating back more than 80 years was her favorite night of the year. She cherished all of her extended family and lived for her own. There wasn’t a swim meet, play, cheerleading practice, volleyball, basketball, football, baseball or soccer game of her children’s or grandchildren’s that she missed. If she was physically able to get there, you couldn’t keep her away (or quiet when she thought there was a bad call, usually against her kids.) She was an absolute fool for the Astros and the Aggies, she would neither purchase nor wear anything burnt orange after her first trip to College Station. Even when she was sick, she would record the games and watch them at all hours when she felt up to it. Astros and hotdogs with her family was her idea of heaven on earth.
She would travel to Mexico, Belize and Honduras on diving trips with Karl and loved visiting his family’s ranch in Colorado so much she would agree to move up to it. Karl was at sea during the move. She oversaw 4 children, 2 dogs, 2 birds and a moving truck getting to Colorado by herself. Her only stipulation was that Karl be home by the first snow fall, it snowed the very night he arrived. Karl would say “Judy’s will is so strong she can control the weather.”
When she first fell ill and had to move to a lower elevation the only choice was home to Galveston. While Karl would go on to teach at his alma mater, Judy would get back to her bridge clubs and dinner clubs with all of her old friends and she would pass her love of family beach days down a couple generations.
A lifelong animal lover, she would own dogs, cats, horses, birds, fish, longhorns, burros, chickens and roosters, and would allow her children to welcome iguanas, rabbits, hamsters, snakes, flying squirrels and bearded dragons. No animal meant as much to her as her beloved German Shepherds; Rebel, Max, Reveille, Bullet, Belle, Doc, Josie and Milo. Clutching a stuffed animal of a German Shepherd in her final days, she would call it various names of her shepherds and tell it what a good dog he was.
Judy was blessed with lifelong friends and always surrounded by love. When notifying friends and family of her passing some would say, “we’ve been friends since we were five,” a 70-year friendship... we should all be so lucky. Judy left as she willed it, at home after saying goodbye and “I love you” to all her children and grandchildren, friends and family. She was surrounded by family at her passing, having “lived a good life,” as she would tell her kids repeatedly. She will always be remembered for her Catholic faith, love of family, cards, cookies, chocolate, laughter, teasing, and her love for family game nights and trips to the beach.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Karl Fanning, her parents Helen “Mike” Nelson and Fred Nelson, sister Maryann Collier and brother in-laws David Jack Collier and Harvey Croft, nephew David Jack Collier, sister-in-law Toni Koshlap and brother-in-law Richard Butcher. She leaves behind her children and children-in-law Leslie McDowell, Trevor and Katie Fanning, Travis and Morgan Fanning, and Antoinette Lynch, her grandchildren Jacob McDowell, Jordan McDowell, Miller Fanning, Finn Fanning, Jude Lynch, Sullivan Fanning, Hawkins Fanning, Griffin Fanning and Fisher Fanning as well as her sister Kay Croft, first cousins Nancy Boening and Jackie Dugey, many beloved nieces and nephews, brother and sister-in-law Tag and Rose Fanning, and Clare Butcher and many cherished friends especially Carol Hasserd, Donna Holcomb, Nancy Pickavance, Gay Teare, Linda Nelson, Vera Blaxcell and Carmela Schweer. Honorary Pallbearers are lifelong friends Max Teare, Tom Nelson, Bill Pickavance, nephews Joey Collier and Tommy Croft, her oldest grandsons Jacob McDowell and Miller Fanning, and her two middle children and greatest loves, her twins, Travis and Trevor Fanning.
The family wishes to thank all of Judy’s hospice caregivers, her doctors and transplant team at Methodist hospital especially Dr. Skafiti, her GP Dr. Nancy Hughes and the family that chose to donate the lungs that gave us 14 more years with her.
A visitation for Judy will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston, Friday, March 4th from 5-6:30 pm. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday the 5th at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. The family will livestream the visitation on Friday to allow friends and family around the world to join, it will also start at 5PM CST.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society in Judy’s name.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Judy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
