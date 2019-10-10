Celebration of life services for Ernest Watkins, II will be held today at 3 p.m. at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2425 Nasa Pkwy in Seabrook under the direction of Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Jose Arreola will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m.
Visitation services for Helena Purl will be held today from 5-7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson. Burial will be in Restlawn Cemetery, Coffeyville, KS.
Funeral service for Shirley Magnuson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Chapel in Houston.
Memorial Mass for Sharon Ennis will be held today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Rickey Schaeper will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Billie Moore will be held today at the Texas City Dike, First Ladies Pavilion from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Procession starting at 4 p.m. under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
