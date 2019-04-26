LA MARQUE—Mrs. Farrah Lynn Bordeaux passed from this life Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, in Texas City.
Born September 10, 1987 in Odessa, Texas, Mrs. Bordeaux had been a resident of Galveston County for over 20 years. She was a 2006 graduate from Santa Fe High School and was always ready to lend a helping hand. Farrah enjoyed crafts but nothing gave her more joy than her children, she was a proud mother who loved them more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Margaret and Martin Netzer, Coleen A. and Gerald L. McKean; nieces, Charlotte R. Bordeaux, Brieanna Nicole Harrison.
Survivors include her loving husband, Logan Bordeaux; parents, Joe Harrison of Santa Fe, Teresa and Mickey Parker of San Antonio; sons, Brian Harrison, Kyle Barham, Nathan Logan Bordeaux; daughter, Caylynn Barham; brothers, Joseph D. Harrison, Jr. and wife, Sarah of Alvin, Christopher Allen Harrison and wife, Cassie of Stephenville, Texas, Cody D. Harrison and wife, Marissa of Santa Fe, Justin Flowers of Dickinson; sisters, Ashtan Renee Harrison of Germantown, Ohio, Amanda Banks and husband, Dr. Brent of Fort Worth; grandparents, Patricia and John Daniel of League City, Cloise and Lou Shadwick of Graham, Texas, Terry and Louise Affolter of Texas City; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Charlie Rollo officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Logan Bordeaux, Justin Flowers, Christopher Allen Harrison, Cody D. Harrison, Joseph D. Harrison, Jr. and John Payne.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Farrah’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.