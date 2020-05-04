Ruth Catherine Pean passed away May 2, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born November 7, 1927 to Capt. William and Ruth McIntosh on Galveston Island, where she was a lifelong resident.
Ruth graduated high school at age 16 and went to work for the telephone company. She was an accomplished seamstress and made many beautiful clothes. Ruth also loved to cook and entertain. She married Edward Pean, Sr. (deceased) in 1947, and they raised two children on the island. Ruth worked for many years at UTMB as a chief operator in charge of communications and later retired from there.
She is survived by her children, Edward Pean, Jr. and Janet Deckard; grandchildren: Wendy Valenzuela and Edward Pean III, and by great grandchildren Melody Deckard and Beni Valenzuela; and her special kitty friend named May. Ruth is greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Due to COVID-19, there will be a graveside service for immediate family only.
