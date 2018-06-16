Marilyn Anna (Walker) Edelin of League City passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas at the age of 90. She was born on August 6, 1927 In Mount Vernon, New York, the only child of Frederick D. and Mary L. (Klemens) Walker.
A graduate of A. B. Davis High School Class of 1945, Marilyn worked at B. Altman & Co. and McCreary’s Department Stores in Manhattan. She completed the prescribed course of studies at Katherine Gibbs School for executive secretaries in NY, NY. Upon graduation she spent her early professional career at Harry Dixon and Sons. Marilyn met her future husband, Frank, then on his second enlistment in the USN due to the Korean Conflict, during a friend’s party in Manhattan which she had not planned to attend. It was “love at first sight,” and after Frank’s discharge they were married on December 1, 1951, spending their wedding night at the Roosevelt Hotel.
Following his employment in the electronics field in White Plains, N.Y., the Edelin family moved to Navesink, N.J. (Martin Missile Company), and Port Jefferson Station, L.I., N.Y. (Grumman Aerospace, Bethpage) before finally settling in League City, TX. in June 1964 (Manned Spacecraft Center, Clear Lake). There Marilyn became an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church upon it’s founding in 1966, belonging to the Altar Society (later the Belles of St. Mary’s), and serving as team member of the first RCIA class, and later the parish council. She left employment at “The News Citizen” to accept the position of secretary to the Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education of CCISD, from which position she retired after twenty-five years of service.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of fifty-eight years, Frank L. Edelin, her son, Gary P. Edelin and son-in-law Edward Mohan. She is survived by her son, Father Richard A. Edelin, her daughters, Lisa A. Bales and partner Roxanne Slider and Linda M. Mohan and partner Luis Plascencia, her granddaughters Jennifer A. Bales, Erin L. Mohan and Esha Mohan, and great grandchildren Ellie Lovell, Julia Marino and Ava Hernandez and many other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 17, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 W. Medical Center Blvd., Webster, TX 77598. The funeral service will follow on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, with interment immediately following at Forest Park East Cemetery and reception in the “Reflection Room” at Forest Park Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598. A private family Memorial Mass will be held at a later time. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that Masses be offered for the repose of Marilyn’s soul.
