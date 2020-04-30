SANTA FE—
Mr. Franklin Adolph Gail passed from this life Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020, in Webster.
Born August 26, 1939 in Crockett, Texas, Mr. Gail had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1968, previously of Crockett and Texas City. He was a 1959 graduate of Texas City High School, had worked at American National Insurance in Galveston and retired from Union Carbide in 2001. Franklin enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes, working on trucks, lawnmower and tractor, hunting and fishing in East Texas with family and loved his poodle “Poopsie”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillie (Starling) Gail; son, George Gail; brother, Johnny Gail; sisters, Johnnie May Wilson, Georgia Collier, Mamie Lee Goshorn.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Tommye Gail; sons, Glen Gail of League City, Gene Gail and wife, Delia of Tomball; brothers, Marvin Gail and wife, Winnie of Grapeland, Tony Gail of Crockett; sister, Christine Cauley of Nacogdoches; grandchildren, Grant Gail, Garret Gail, Kevin Scott Gail; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Franklin’s name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123-1718 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
