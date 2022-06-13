Chaille Sandra Manis age 69 of League City was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, Texas on January 12, 1953. Chaille graduated from M.B Smiley High School in Houston and went on to earn her Degree in Business Administration from the University of Houston. She died surrounded by her family Thursday June 9, 2022 at her residence in League City, Texas. Chaille was a very active golfer and would travel to South Carolina to participate in the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship, of which she won her Flight her four times.￼￼ Chaille loved to travel and with her husband Steve traveled to Europe several times, but they would also travel to Maui every other year to play golf. She was an Honorary Member of the Sidney Sherman Chapter of The Sons of The Republic of Texas of which she worked tirelessly to promote the organization! She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved good food and good wines. Chaille is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Friedrich, her mother, Lorine Iselt and husband Eddie Petty.
She is survive by husband Steve Manis, daughter Wendy McCreery and husband Stephen, son Steve Manis Jr￼. and wife Trichelle, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Charles Friedrich and wife Cynthia along with numerous nieces and nephews. Chaille will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Funeral services are 10:00am Wednesday June 15, 2022 at CARNES FUNERAL HOME 3100 I-45 Gulf Freeway TEXAS CITY, Texas 77591. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.
