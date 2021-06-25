RICHARDSON — A Faithful Man of Uncommon Balance
Jack Edwards Byrom was born on March 2, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas, and died in Richardson, Texas on June 10, 2021. He grew up in the towns of Lytle and Somerset, surrounded by his loving parents and three brothers, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his 3 children, Debbie Byrom Welch, Mary Byrom Beall, and James Edwards Byrom, their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, all of whom know him as "Papa." He had a unique and special relationship with each of his children and grandchildren, officiating at most of their weddings and baptisms. He had a keen interest in their success in life as well as their faith in God. His many friends often referred to him as "Brother Jack" or "Dr. Jack."
Eleven years ago, Jack lost his beloved wife of 57 years, Bobbie Massey Byrom. But as anyone who knew him could attest, she never left his heart and remained ever-present in his conversations and everyday life. He spent his last 10 years living near family in the Dallas area, where he made new friends and taught Bible studies at Atria and Twin Rivers.
Always the intellectual, it was Jack's calling to the ministry that guided his academic pursuits. After being licensed to the Ministry at age 17, Jack graduated as valedictorian of Somerset High School, and went on to receive a BA from Baylor University in 1950 and a Masters of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1954. Jack served as a faithful pastor for many Baptist churches in Texas, beginning at the Edwards-Byrom church in Rossville and ending at First Baptist Church in San Marcos where he would later be named Pastor Emeritus.
In 1965, Jack became the tenth President of San Marcos Baptist Academy, where he served for 31 years, the longest tenure of any president in the school's history. He demonstrated an uncommon ability to balance the needs of the present with those of the future. One preeminent example was construction of the new campus on Ranch Road 12, where the Academy has remained ever since. Upon his retirement in 1996, Jack was honored with congratulatory letters from the President of the United States, the Governor of Texas, and the Mayor of the City of San Marcos, who proclaimed May 13, 1996 as Jack E. Byrom Day, an honor he would again receive in 2014. He also received San Marcos Academy's Exemplary Service Medal, the highest bestowed upon an individual, recognizing him for "distinguished service to God and man through Christian education".
Jack showed a remarkable ability to balance present with future, faith with commerce, and leadership with servitude throughout his career. He served on the Executive Board of the Baptist General Convention of Texas, moderated four Texas Baptist Associations, and was a director of the Christian Education Coordinating Board. In San Marcos, he served as president of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, and the Heritage Association of San Marcos, and chairman of the San Marcos Bicentennial Commission. His service to the Ministry, the community, and the Baptist Church prompted the University of Mary Hardin Baylor to award him an Honorary Doctorate in 1972.
Notwithstanding his distinguished career, Jack's greatest legacy is the lasting impact he had on strengthening the faith of those around him. He was a determined man that somehow always seemed at ease, striving to provide comfort and encouragement to all. Not only was he a natural in conversation, but he encouraged others to reach an unforeseen depth of perspective on their individual situations. He was a voracious reader and remained current on world events, but always through the lens of how his Christian faith could help guide others through a constantly changing and increasingly challenging environment. It was through this lens that he taught those around him remain faithful despite any life circumstance, which remains his greatest lesson.
To those closest to him, Papa is remembered as a kind and gentle soul who had a disarming smile and a keen sense of humor. But this charming demeanor often disguised his courage and strength. This is a man who was bitten by a rattlesnake as a boy and raised a small herd of Charolais cattle. As an expert horseman, he taught his grandchildren to ride as soon as they could barely sit up straight. He loved to laugh, often at his own expense, and made sure to find the humor in everyday life. In remembrance of his life, truly well lived, we hope to carry on his legacy of faith, hope, and love. For Jack Edwards Byrom, the greatest of these is love.
There will be a private graveside service on July 2, 2021 at San Marcos City Cemetery, and then a Memorial Service at San Marcos Academy Chapel, at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, those caring to do so may make memorial contributions to San Marcos Academy, PRISMS, or The Alzheimer's Association of Houston, Texas.
