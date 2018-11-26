Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner
GALVESTON—Elizabeth “Betsy” Barker Horner, age 79, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in Salem, Oregon. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Reyna M. Ashworth
SAN LEON—Reyna M. Ashworth, (50) of San Leon passed away on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in Dickinson, Texas. Arrangements are pending at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
James “Jim” Ernest Johnson, Jr.
LEAGUE CITY—Dr. James “Jim” Ernest Johnson, Jr. MD, of League City, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the age of 86. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
