June 29, 1944 – July 30, 2019
In loving memory of Freddy Lee Davis who passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. Freddy was born in Pasadena, Tx, June 29, 1944. Freddy will be remembered by his children, Staci Davis Randolph (and her husband Casey) and Casey Wilson Davis (and his wife Nicole) and Penny Jackson (and her husband Bryan) and Jeff Davis (and his wife Margo) and his ten grandchildren, Hannah, Heidi and CJ Randolph, and Kenna, Karly, Presley and Oakli Davis and Haylie, Karsen and Garrett Davis as their beloved “Papa.” He also is survived by his sister Cynthia Davis (and her husband Mike) along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial and a Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City on Thursday, August 8th at 1:30pm. A celebration of life reception will follow at the church. Funeral Procession to graveside, located at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston.
