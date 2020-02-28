Ralph Guy Andrew “Bud” Castillo, Sr.
January 01, 1937 – February 21, 2020
Ralph Guy (Bud) Castillo, Sr. of Texas City got to finally meet JESUS in person, on February 21, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Ralph was born on January 01, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to Ralph M. Castillo and Frances Lyon Castillo.
He was raised in Fenton, Michigan until the age of 11, at which time his family moved to Brownsville, Texas, where he attended Brownsville High School. Ralph entered the US Navy at the age of 17 and served on the USS St Paul CA-73, (Heavy Cruiser), and the USS McKean DDR-784 until 1957. He took part in an Atomic Bomb Test, “Operation Wigwam” in 1955, with his ship being stationed 5 miles from the center of the nuclear explosion. In 1956, the ship spent a week in Melbourne, Australia during the World Olympics. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, (Active/Reserve) in October of 1962, after the Cuban Crisis ended.
After discharge from the Navy, he attended Texas Southmost College, and then worked at Union Carbide in Brownsville with new construction, operations & maintenance. In 1973, he was transferred to Gulf Alliance Refinery in Myrtle Grove, La. Ralph worked at Brown & Root Inc. for 38 years as a supervisor in the planning, scheduling, and project estimations in the Maintenance/Turnaround Group. He spent most of his working career traveling for the Turnaround Group from Alaska to Venezuela, SA., but mainly in refineries and chemical plants throughout the United States. In the late 1980’s, Ralph started working in the Texas City area at Marathon Refinery, Amoco/BP Refinery, and Sterling Chemical Plant. He eventually retired from Brown & Root at the age of 68 in 2005.
Ralph was a resident of Texas City since 1987, where he volunteered with the Texas City Evening Lions Club for 20 years, and served as Lions Club President multiple times. He also volunteered with the Galveston Mainland Gideons Camp since 2005 and was Camp President for 4 years, along with volunteering as Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop 232 from 2004 – 2008, while his son Sterling was a Boy Scout. He was very passionate about his work with Epiphany Prison Youth Ministry, (working with youth offenders in the Clemens TDCJ), in Lake Jackson from 2005 to 2019. He also spent many hours volunteering at his church whenever needed.
Ralph received his Open Water Scuba Diving Certification at age 70 and at the time of his death, had logged 200+ dives. He thoroughly enjoyed scuba diving in Cozumel, Mexico with his friends, making 2 dive trips there each year. He also enjoyed fishing in his Kayak in the Galveston Bay. He loved taking pictures of people, animals, and under water.
Ralph is survived by his children Ralph Guy Jr. and wife Rose, Rachelle Castillo, Pamella Moore, Sterling and wife, Anni, and close brother-in-law Dale and wife, Linda. His grandchildren include T.J. Tijerina and wife, Susan, Kristopher Guy & wife, Megan, Luke Guy and Kristy. His great-grandchildren include Joshua, Jacob, Charlotte, Kristopher Guy Jr., Lee Guy, Lacey, Tristen, Ella, Tyson, and Hayden, who all referred to him as, “Smiley Paw Paw.” He is also survived by his sister, Carmen Schultz, a multitude of nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in Christ, and his beloved dog, Rex.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances Castillo, his son, David Wayne Castillo, and his brother Noel M. Francis.
Ralph had previously made arrangements to be cremated, with his ashes being buried at sea by a Galveston Coast Guard Cutter at a later date.
For those interested, Donations may be made in “Memory of Ralph Castillo”, to the organizations that Ralph held close to his heart.
• Kairos Prison Ministry - Clemens, P.O. Box 492, Lake Jackson, TX 77566
• The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,
that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.